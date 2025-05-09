Submitted planning applications: New lease of life planned for Halifax town centre building

By John Greenwood
Published 9th May 2025, 16:00 BST
A bid is being made to turn a Halifax town centre building into a private healthcare clinic and pharmacy.

Adil Mahmood of company 18-20 Bethel Street Limited has applied to Calderdale Council for planning permission to make the changes to the building previously used as a community meeting hall by the Royal British Legion.

If planners agree, the premises at Hopwood Lane will become a healthcare facility, say supporting statements with Mr Mahmood’s application.

The building is described as a single storey stone-built property.

The Hopwood Lane, Halifax, building could become a private healthcare centre and pharmacy, if planners agree

It is Grade II listed and is situated in an area with a mix of residential, commercial, and “neglected” vacant buildings, say the papers.

It has a private car park, offering off-street parking for visitors and staff, a valuable feature, says the applicant.

The new – private – healthcare clinic will provide in-person medical consultations and minor treatments while the pharmacy will dispense both in-person and online sales and deliveries.

Supporting statements add the proposal seeks change of use only and no internal or external alterations are proposed.

“The new use involves only a change in activity, respecting the structure and character of the heritage asset.

“The aim is to bring a listed heritage asset back into active use, providing high quality health services to the local community while ensuring the building’s long-term conservation.

“This change of use brings a valuable local service to Halifax town centre and ensures the continued use and upkeep of a vacant listed building,” says the applicant.

The papers argue a separate Listed Building Consent is not required as the proposal does not affect the building’s fabric or setting.

