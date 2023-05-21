News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe

Take a look at the designs for the future of Brighouse as part of £19.1 million investment

Residents can see how Brighouse could look in the future as the £19.1 million investment as part of the Town Deal continues to move forward.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 21st May 2023, 06:00 BST

The community can discover the latest plans for the improvements to the public realm, including creating a more attractive environment for shoppers and visitors by putting the focus on people not vehicles.

To read more about how you can have your say on the designs click here

33 pictures looking right back to nights out in the town centre back in 2012

Visualisation showing how Thornton Square could look following the Brighouse Deal improvements.

1. Town Deal

Visualisation showing how Thornton Square could look following the Brighouse Deal improvements. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Updated artists’ impressions of the new Brighouse Open Market.

2. Town Deal

Updated artists’ impressions of the new Brighouse Open Market. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Updated artists’ impressions of the new Brighouse Open Market.

3. Town Deal

Updated artists’ impressions of the new Brighouse Open Market. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Map showing how the town centre will work with a revised one-way system and parking bays following the transformation.

4. Town Deal

Map showing how the town centre will work with a revised one-way system and parking bays following the transformation. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Brighouse