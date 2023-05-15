See the future of Brighouse and give feedback as designs show how £19.1 million of investment will transform the town

From today (Monday) residents, businesses and anyone interested can discover the latest plans for the improvements to the public realm, including creating a more attractive environment for shoppers and visitors by putting the focus on people not vehicles.

Until Sunday, June 4 everyone is invited to give their views on the projects which can be done in a number of ways:

Online at www.brighousedeal.co.uk

Saturday, May 20 between 10am - 3pm at Brighouse Open Market, and Wednesday, May 24 between 6pm - 8pm at Brighouse Central Methodist Church

By picking up a printed pack from Brighouse Library, the Brighouse BID Office on Bradford Road from Wednesday, May 17 until June 4

Visualisations showing how Bethel Street could look following the Brighouse Deal plans.

David Whitehead, co-chair of the Brighouse Town Deal Board, said: “The Brighouse Deal investment will have a huge impact on our town centre and we are excited by the changes which will encourage more people to come to the town, spend longer and spend more boosting our economy, creating jobs and being a catalyst for even more improvements in the future.

“We understand though that many residents, shops, businesses and venues have lots of questions about what it will mean for them, which is why we have always been committed to sharing the plans, discussing them in detail and improving them. This process is at a crucial stage and I would encourage everyone to take a look at the plans and have their say in the coming weeks.”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Towns, Engagement and Public Health, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “We’re delighted to be able to share the latest exciting plans for Brighouse which show the projects really taking shape and moving a step closer to becoming a reality.

“The significant Brighouse Deal investment will truly transform areas of the town, making it an even better place to live, visit and do business. We’ve listened to local people throughout the process of developing the plans, and look forward to showing them the latest designs for improvements around the town.”