'Team Pennine' bus service to hit the roads in Calderdale this summer

‘Team Pennine’ will become a familiar name to thousands of customers in Huddersfield and Halifax when Transdev takes over bus services currently run by Yorkshire Tiger this summer.

Earlier this year, Transdev confirmed it had signed an agreement to buy the Yorkshire Tiger business for an undisclosed sum from current owners Arriva.

A total of 163 employees at two depots in Elland, and Waterloo in Huddersfield are to join Transdev’s existing team of 1,200 people based at its eight existing operating centres across Yorkshire and Lancashire.

‘Team Pennine’ buses will be on the roads around Halifax

Transdev is unveiling its new ‘Team Pennine’ brand identity and magenta livery, which will be progressively introduced on a route-by-route basis as part of a company- wide transformation plan over the next 18 months.

Transdev CEO Alex Hornby said: “Our Team Pennine name and livery will soon be a familiar sight on the streets of Halifax and Huddersfield, as we prepare to bring our class-leading customer experience to new areas of West Yorkshire for the very first time.

“The new name symbolises our locally bespoke, people-centric approach. Bus companies are all about the local people and local places they serve, and this brand completely symbolises how we intend to run this business.

"Our colleagues and our customers in Kirklees and Calderdale will be at the heart of our decision making and service delivery.

“By starting afresh with a new brand, it helps us illustrate the positive impact we intend to bring. We have a long-term commitment to develop this exciting business, working with our fantastic new colleagues at Elland and Waterloo depots, to build on Transdev’s track record of success in other areas across the North.

“Whilst we have plans for step changes on Day One of the takeover, which we will announce soon, we will be launching a long-term plan to transform the business over the following 18 months. Our ultimate vision is that the new Team Pennine company will achieve what we set out achieve elsewhere – to deliver buses that people will be proud to be seen on.”

The sale of the current Yorkshire Tiger business will see Arriva’s drivers, engineers, cleaning and support colleagues based at Elland and Waterloo depots joining Transdev’s family of over 1,200 people at eight operating centres across the region.

The sole exceptions are the 231 and 232 Huddersfield – Wakefield routes, which are planned to remain within Arriva as part of its Yorkshire business.

Yorkshire Tiger’s current day and season passes will continue as part of Transdev’s flexible range of value for money unlimited travel tickets, while West Yorkshire Metro’s range of multi-operator tickets will continue to be valid on all its services.