Tempo Ripponden: New coffee shop opens its doors in Calderdale village

By Abigail Kellett
Published 10th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST
A new coffee shop has opened its doors in Ripponden today (Wednesday).

Tempo on Halifax Road says it will be offering “fresh food and vinyl vibes”.

The coffee shop has opened up in the space of Ryburn Vinyl and Coffee Shop.

Ripponden.

Last month the former owners Barbara and Neil passed the baton to Liz Worthington.

Tempo shared: “Tempo has officially opened its doors in Ripponden.

“From specialty coffee to fresh sourdough, savouries and small bites, we’re here to make your mornings (and afternoons) taste better.”

