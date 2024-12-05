The Acapulco in Halifax wants to be able to open until 6.45am every day of the week.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nightclub on Waterhouse Street, in Halifax town centre, has applied to Calderdale Council to vary its licence.

If the bid is approved, The Acapulco would be able to supply alcohol and have live music every day between 10am and 6.30am the following day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it would be able to play recorded music every day between 10am and 6.45am the following day.

The Acapulco nightclub in Halifax

People have until December 30 to share their views and can do so by writing to The Licensing Officer at Licensing Unit, Town Hall, Crossley Street, Halifax, HX1 1UJ or by email at [email protected].

According to its Facebook page, the nightclub currently opens from 9.30pm until 3.45am on Thursdays and Fridays, and 9pm until 3.45am on Saturdays.

The Acapulco became a nightclub in 1961.

Ted Turczak and his wife licensed the business to serve alcohol. They ran the club very successfully for many years until the late 1980s when he handed it down to his children, Chez and Chris Turczak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two brothers ran the club for several years before they eventually extended up to the second floor, doubling the capacity in 1990.

In 1990 ,when the club took on the extra floor and was refurbished, Simon Jackson joined the team as a resident DJ, working for Chez and Chris when the club was open four nights a week – Wednesday to Saturday.

Over the recent decades, the club has held its reputation as an entertaining night out with celebrity guests, games, and themed nights, gaining an iconic status for its name and appearance.