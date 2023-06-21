The Cakery will open at its new premises in Victoria Mills in West Vale, where Catch used to be, on Friday (June 23).

The breakfast and brunch restaurant used to be on Victoria Street in the village but is moving so that it can expand.

Owner Louisa Fisher said: “We’re a family-run business that opened our doors back in May 2022 with a vision to create a ultimate neighbourhood brunch spot where everyone feels part of our story."

The Cakery has moved

The Cakery will be open from 8am until 4pm from Monday to Friday and from 9am until 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Food is served until 3pm.

A booking system will be available for indoor and outdoor seating.