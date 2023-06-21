News you can trust since 1853
The Cakery: Opening date for Calderdale family-run brunch place moving into where Catch restaurant used to be

An opening date has been announced for a family-run restaurant which is moving across a Calderdale village to a new home.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 21st Jun 2023, 09:30 BST- 1 min read

The Cakery will open at its new premises in Victoria Mills in West Vale, where Catch used to be, on Friday (June 23).

The breakfast and brunch restaurant used to be on Victoria Street in the village but is moving so that it can expand.

Owner Louisa Fisher said: “We’re a family-run business that opened our doors back in May 2022 with a vision to create a ultimate neighbourhood brunch spot where everyone feels part of our story."

The Cakery has movedThe Cakery has moved
The Cakery will be open from 8am until 4pm from Monday to Friday and from 9am until 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Food is served until 3pm.

A booking system will be available for indoor and outdoor seating.

For more information, visit The Cakery’s Facebook page.

