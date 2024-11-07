Tom Wheater has taken over at The Griffin, on Stainland Road in Barkisland, and says he is delighted to be behind the bar at the country inn.

The new landlord and manager is originally from Elland and had been running another pub in Stoke-on-Trent but has returned to the area to be near friends and family and run The Griffin.

"It’s such a beautiful country pub with huge potential,” he said.

"So far I’ve had positive feedback. Everyone who has been in has said it’s good to see the village pub thriving again.”

Tom has brought food back to the pub, offering a range of menus and achieving a five star Food Standards Agency rating.

The pub is also now hosting a weekly quiz and is looking to become a more frequent venue for weddings and other events.

And it has three luxury rooms to rent.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

