Julia and her dad Chris

Julia Eastwood, 43, and her dad Christopher Stevens, 70, run JuliaEastwoodStudio, a bespoke wedding stationery business, based at Croft Myl in Halifax.

Julia originally founded their Etsy shop in 2012 after leaving teaching, receiving childcare help with her daughter Lottie from Chris, which allowed her to focus on the business.

Since then, Chris has officially joined the business as Print Manager, after initially testing the waters helping with packing and posting orders.

Julia's dad Chris

“In 2012 when planning our wedding I knew the perfect stationery I wanted, but just couldn't find it," said Julia, a former Course Leader of Graphic Illustration at Huddersfield New College.

"I illustrated and designed all of the pieces for our wedding and from there my small independent business started life in our back bedroom with nothing more than an ironing board for a desk, a second hand stool and an A3 printer.

"The last 11 years have been somewhat of a roller coaster and since then my little business has grown into something I could never have dreamed of."

Julia has worked with couples across the UK and abroad, including Italy, France, the US, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia.

Julia Eastwood

In 2018 the business won a Highly Commended award at the British Wedding Awards.

"The help of my dad has been invaluable," Julia said.

"My dad first started helping me with packing and doing the post office runs, then moved onto finishing and is also on hand to fix machinery and equipment.

"Before I was born my dad was in the Merchant Navy, and when I was growing up dad was a gas man, then moved into caring for the disabled.

"In 2013 he was made redundant and took early retirement.

"We often joke, as he is tying bows on save the date cards, that he would never have imagined he would end up doing this! I would be absolutely lost without him!

"I have the support of two amazing dads - my own dad, and my husband Gary, Lottie's dad.