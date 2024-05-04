Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wed4Less Outlets opened in the Axminster Mill building on a ten-year lease at the start of April.

Beth Sykes, Manager at Wed4Less, said: “We are thrilled to open our sixth store at Dean Clough which provides the perfect setting for any majestic occasion.

"With its prominent position within Dean Clough, Axminster Mill features an elevated terrace, double height entry doors and impressive catwalk style central staircase allowing us to perfectly showcase our dresses over three floors.

“Accessibility is also fantastic doorstep public transport and plentiful parking (free at weekends) on site.

"There is even a gorgeous range of café’s and restaurants for our customer to contemplate saying ‘yes to the dress’!

“The initial feedback on the store opening has been absolutely brilliant. Customers love the incredible interior of our huge new gorgeous store.”

Jeremy Hall, Chairman and Managing Director at Dean Clough Ltd, said: “We are so pleased to welcome Wed4Less to the Dean Clough family. It’s a perfect fit for our visitor proposition and what better building to showcase for the most special occasion.

“Dean Clough has a fantastic wedding venue in the Arches, together with a wonderful selection of shops and services for special occasions.

"These range from hair and beauty salons, aesthetic practitioner, dress designers and a jeweller, to florists, gift shops, a hotel and a great mix of hospitality venues.”