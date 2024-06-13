The Lane Head Hotel, on Brighouse Wood Lane in Brighouse, has a new owner – Linzy Rhodes – who has marked taking over the businessby giving the premises a fresh look.

There is also a new chef, signage, outdoor seating and a gazebo area for relaxing in the sunshine.

"Recently we have had a new chef join us, who is award-winning and has started with a bar menu but we have an a la carte food coming very soon too.

"We offer a free hire function room and can provide catering/DJ/balloons etc and hotel accommodation for any travelling guests.”

The Lane Head Hotel is running quiz nights, karaoke sessions and hosting mediums and live music, including tribute acts.

"We run a relaxed, friendly business where everyone is welcome and our staff are happy to help,” said Linzy.

The Lane Head Hotel was originally built as a farm house in the 17th century and became a coaching inn during the following century.

In the middle of the 19th Century, it was turned into private home before returning to a hospitality premises.

Photos by Jim Fitton.

