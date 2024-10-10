The Millers Bar: Pub team's 'great sadness' as they announce bar's closure after 10 years in Calderdale town because of fall in consumer demand

By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Oct 2024, 10:01 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2024, 10:12 BST
A pub in Brighouse is closing its doors for good.

The Millers Bar, on Briggate, says challenging economic conditions combined with the impact of the pandemic have led to the decision.

It plans to hold its last day of trading on October 27.

In a post on Facebook, the team said: “After 10 years in business it is with great sadness that the time has come to close the doors on The Millers Bar.

The Millers Bar in Brighouse is closing

"The impact of Covid and combined with the current challenging economic conditions has seen costs rise substantially whilst consumer demand has fallen over the past year.

"Our final day of trading will be October 27. However, please note this is dependent on staffing levels over the next few weeks as we support our staff in finding new roles.

"We are currently in the process of contacting all future bookings.

"Thank you to everyone who has spent time at Millers over the past 10 years.”

