The newest Halifax Borough Market trader who is 'passionate about making homemade authentic Indian and Pakistani cuisine'

By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Nov 2024, 12:38 BST
A new trader has been welcomed to Halifax Borough Market.

Farina’s Kitchen offers tasty Indian and Pakistani dishes.

Halifax Borough Market posted: “We'd like to wish a warm welcome to our newest trader, Farina’s Kitchen.

"Farina is passionate about Indian and Pakistani cuisine, making authentic, homemade dishes including butter chicken, onion bhaji and parathay.

Farina's Kitchen have opened a stall at Halifax Borough Marketplaceholder image
Farina's Kitchen have opened a stall at Halifax Borough Market

"You can find Farina at Home Cuisines in our new stalls near the market arcade, opposite Urban Burritos.”

Work is currently underway on a £4.5m Future High Streets fund project to update the Victorian market.

Plans include fitting new signs at each market entrance to promote the traders and events available.

The historic market was first opened in 1896 and is a Grade II* listed building by English Heritage.

If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover, you can contact the Courier’s reporting team by emailing us at [email protected].

