Halifax town centre has a new shop.

Music store The Jam Shack opened today in The Piece Hall.

Owner Rik Panesar said he will be selling instruments and accessories as well as repairs and multi-camera recording for podcasts and bands.

Jam Shack will also be a rehearsal space, a place for music lessons and “to hang, grab a drink and talk music”.

It is Halifax’s first music shop since Guitar Zone shut several years ago.

"My intention is to create a music hub where artists and musicians can come and talk about their music,” he said.

“My aim is to help people get into the music profession, whether it is as a performer or a a technician.

"My ultimate goal is to get an artist to headline the main stage at the Piece Hall.”

The new shop is on the top floor of The Piece Hall.

For more details, search for The Jam Shack on Facebook or email [email protected].