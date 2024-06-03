Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Halifax’s toy shops is on the market because its owners are planning to leave the country.

Totally Awesome, located in The Piece Hall, is up for sale for £19,950.

The shop – which sells toys, games and collectibles – has been run by its current owners since 2019 but they are now planning to emigrate, according to the listing on property website Rightmove.

It says the business is in one of The Piece Hall’s largest units and has a “prime spot” on the middle floor of the historic building.

The shop in Halifax is on the market

"Ernest Wilson are pleased to bring to market this charming toys and games retailer which is located in a fantastic trading position within the world famous Piece Hall in Halifax, providing the business with masses of footfall,” says the listing.

"The business trades in easy hours over seven days and achieves a turnover of £1,800 to £2,000 weekly whilst working on excellent profit margins.

"Our clients have a loyal customer base and have developed a strong reputation for sourcing and stocking a number of rare and popular toys, games and collectibles.”

It also says the owners have another site in York which is also up for sale.

"The premises are one of the largest within The Piece Hall and comprise double retail unit occupying a prime spot on the middle floor,” it adds.

"Good display areas, game demonstration tables and cash out facility.”

For more details, call Ernest Wilson on 0113 2382900.