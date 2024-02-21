The Polished Knob, on Burnley Road in Todmorden, is on the market for £600,000.

The unusually-named venue, which incudes a coffee shop and rooms to let, has become a popular site since opening 14 years ago.

According to its listing on property website Rightmove, the pub’s Monday Club is renowned across the North West.

"Its unique name and decoration is something that has made the venue into one of the most popular locations in the area,” says the listing.

"Original features from 1902 are visible throughout the building, including the main bar tiled floor and etched windows.

“The venue is synonymous with great beer and live entertainment and offers a great opportunity for a new owner to carry on the current traditions and add to them, or create their own theme and use for the site."

The building includes five en suite bedrooms on the second floor which have proved popular with walkers, music fans, people visiting family and special occasions.

Long term contracts have been taken for contractors working locally, says the listing.

"The first floor houses a function room with its own bar, toilets and outside space. Weddings, birthdays and christening parties have been held.

"The room doubles up as a coffee shop with extra dining/restaurant space,” it adds.

The Polished Knob in Todmorden is for sale

The pub includes several en suite rooms to let

The Polished Knob in Todmorden is up for sale