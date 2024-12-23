The Pottery Cafe: Popular business moves into former Halifax town centre play gym
The Pottery Cafe, which has been at Shaw Lodge Mills, is moving into what used to be on Dispensary Walk in Halifax town centre.
They hope to open there in February.
The team posted: “We finally have a new home for The Pottery Cafe.
"Renovations are taking place now and we expect to be open by February 1, 2025.
"The property is well known for its previous occupants and was well loved by all but has stood empty since Covid.
"We are going to bring new life and passion to the building and we can’t wait to show you!”
The Pottery Cafe is a ceramic painting studio where people can choose from a host of creations to paint and take home.
