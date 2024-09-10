The Savour: New restaurant opens in Calderdale village offering Chinese, Thai and Japanese dishes
The Savour is on Towngate in Hipperholme, where The Imperial used to be.
The new restaurant says it offers “authentic Hong Kong-style cuisine with flavors adjusted to local tastes”.
Its restaurant and takeaway menus feature a variety of Chinese, Japanese and Thai dishes.
The new business posted on Facebook: “A huge thank you to everyone who has supported us—we couldn’t do it without you!
"We also want to give a massive shout out to our amazing team. You've all done an exceptional job under new business management, and your dedication and teamwork have been nothing short of wonderful.”
The Courier reported in June that The Imperial had gone up for sale, with a listing including that it had recently undergone a “no expense spared” total refurbishment.
If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover, email [email protected].