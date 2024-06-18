The Secret Tearooms: Customers' joy and relief as Calderdale cafe owner stresses 'we're not for sale'

By Sarah Fitton
Published 18th Jun 2024, 17:28 BST
Fans of a popular Calderdale cafe have been expressing their joy to hear it is not up for sale.

The Secret Tearooms, on Bethel Street in Brighouse, has taken to social media to let people know the business is not on the market.

It posted: “It would seem that The Secret Tearooms has been all over social media locally being marketed for sale.

"I can, as the owner, categorically say that we are not for sale and that any instructions given to Ernest Wilson were withdrawn at the end of May.

The Secret Tearooms in Brighouse is not for saleThe Secret Tearooms in Brighouse is not for sale
"So just to let everyone know we are definitely not selling and we appreciate the messages we have received they made the decision to withdraw even easier.

"Thanks again everyone your support has been fantastic.”

One customer replied saying: “That is wonderful news. I love your cakes. your afternoon teas and of course your hospitality.”

Another posted: “So pleased you are staying. Great place.”

