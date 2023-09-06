News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

The Shepherd's Rest Inn: Calderdale pub team 'gobsmacked' by trespassers who climb over their fence while they are shut to use playground

A Calderdale pub team were astonished when trespassers turned up to use their playground while they were closed.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Shepherd’s Rest Inn, on Lumbutts Road in Todmorden, say the two women brought children to climb over their fence and use the pub’s play equipment – even though they were shut at the time.

The pub posted on Facebook yesterday (Tuesday): “On a Monday, our premises is closed to the public. We lock the gates and all building access.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are usually enjoying our day off in the garden – our only day. We receive deliveries and do other jobs like cleaning etc.

The Shepherd's Rest Inn in Todmorden has an outdoor play area available to customers when it is openThe Shepherd's Rest Inn in Todmorden has an outdoor play area available to customers when it is open
The Shepherd's Rest Inn in Todmorden has an outdoor play area available to customers when it is open
Most Popular

"Yesterday, two ladies parked on the road with their children and decided it was appropriate to bypass our locked gates, break into our secure garden by climbing over our fences and encouraging their children to follow.

"They climbed into our beer garden, used the playground and sat in our pods! Then casually walked off and left without saying a word to our landlord who was at the kitchen door.

"I’m gobsmacked. Our fencing is not designed to be climbed in. Our gates where locked. It’s our home not just a pub, please remember that.

"I know the outside area is super awesome and amazing but please refrain from enjoying when closed.

“It’s our home and not open 24/seven. We don’t like the idea of people getting hurt.”

Related topics:CalderdaleTodmordenFacebook