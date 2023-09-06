Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Shepherd’s Rest Inn, on Lumbutts Road in Todmorden, say the two women brought children to climb over their fence and use the pub’s play equipment – even though they were shut at the time.

The pub posted on Facebook yesterday (Tuesday): “On a Monday, our premises is closed to the public. We lock the gates and all building access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are usually enjoying our day off in the garden – our only day. We receive deliveries and do other jobs like cleaning etc.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shepherd's Rest Inn in Todmorden has an outdoor play area available to customers when it is open

"Yesterday, two ladies parked on the road with their children and decided it was appropriate to bypass our locked gates, break into our secure garden by climbing over our fences and encouraging their children to follow.

"They climbed into our beer garden, used the playground and sat in our pods! Then casually walked off and left without saying a word to our landlord who was at the kitchen door.

"I’m gobsmacked. Our fencing is not designed to be climbed in. Our gates where locked. It’s our home not just a pub, please remember that.

"I know the outside area is super awesome and amazing but please refrain from enjoying when closed.