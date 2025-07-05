"They're ruining my business" - Frustrated business owners at North Bridge say they're fed-up with disruption from roadworks

Frustrated business owners at North Bridge in Halifax say roadworks are causing huge disruption and a severe loss in trade.

The work is part of the major revamp of Halifax town centre, with roadworks impacting various areas as new cycle lanes, upgraded crossing, and changes to road layouts are introduced.

The Courier reported in May that town centre business owners were fed-up with the disruption caused by the work.

And that is now being echoed at North Bridge, including Magmay Boutique owner Anna Rogusz, who has been running her business for three years.

"They closed the road just outside my shop a year ago but they did nothing for months," she said.

"They put even more fences around my shop one or two months ago and dug one big hole and left it, didn't secure it, and then after a few bad days of rain, the water came down through the hole and through the walls and into my shop, and flooded downstairs.

"The pavement around my shop is really old and when they've dug the hole, they've moved something and now the rainwater comes through the pavement and into my cellar.

"The huge fences just cover my shop, so no-one can see it from the road or the pavement.

"But they just left it for ages, whereas the job should have been done in a week, because it was nothing big.

"It was just left for weeks.

"My business is ruined now. Many of my clients say they don't want to come into the town centre because they don't want to be stuck in traffic, they just can't be bothered.

"I'm just fighting to survive.

"I'm not making much money, just enough to cover bills. It's awful."

Anna added: "Nobody gives us any updates, nothing.

"When I ask the people working there how long the fence will be there, they just say they don't know.

"The council won't give me any compensation, but they're ruining my business.

"They'll say they're trying to make Halifax better, but it shouldn't take a year to do that."

Jamie Khan, a landlord who owns one of the retail shops at North Bridge, said: "The businesses on North Bridge are facing severe financial hardship due to the disruptive roadworks that have dragged on for over 12 months - with no end in sight.

"My tenant, a shop owner, has seen a staggering 60 per cent drop in trade, a couple of businesses have had to shut due to the roadworks and multiple other businesses are now at risk of closing permanently.

"Having spoken to multiple shops on North Bridge, it's clear these endless roadworks are crippling businesses.

"The situation has been worsened by poor management.

"The contractors frequently fail to show up for weeks, and the road has been unnecessarily closed on multiple occasions with no work taking place.

"These delays and disruptions are crippling livelihoods, yet there appears to be no accountability or urgency to resolve the issue.

"Why are barriers left in place for months outside the shops with no work being done?

"Why is there no accountability for the delays?

"The council must explain why this disruption is allowed to continue unchecked."

Another business owner at North Bridge, who didn't want to be named, said: "It's pretty frustrating.

"They seem to have been dragging on far too long.

"The most frustrating part of it is the fact you don't see anybody working on them.

"One corner of the junction has been done so far, which was the old Dews car garage.

"Now they're working on the opposite corner, which they've been doing for the last five or six weeks.

"There doesn't seem to be much progress, or what progress there is seems to be very slow.

"There does seem to be a lack of trade for cafes, bars and restaurants.

"It's putting people off coming into town and I don't want Halifax to become a ghost town.

"If there were people working here all the time, there wouldn't be an issue because you'd think 'well, at least they're doing something', but the fact the whole junction's been blocked off for nine months for no reason, as we see it, it's crazy."

Coun Sarah Courtney, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, said: “We all want Halifax to be a thriving town – a place where more people want to visit, live, work, invest and do business. A place that’s safe, vibrant and contributes to Calderdale’s net zero carbon emissions target.

"Our A629 phase 2 Halifax town centre project is well underway to help achieve these benefits, as part of the unprecedented investment and regeneration happening across Calderdale to help make life better for everyone.

“We know there’s disruption in Halifax town centre now as we’re in the vital delivery phase of our ambitious plans, but we assure people that things will be better in the long-run.

"There’ll be more trade, investment, footfall and opportunities for the local economy to grow; public spaces and car-free areas for people’s enjoyment, safety, health and wellbeing; less traffic, shorter journey times and better air quality; more greenery; new and improved crossings and bus stops / routes so people can travel actively and sustainably by walking, cycling or using public transport if they choose; and many more benefits.

“The North Bridge area is in the first phase of the works. The fencing and barriers are essential safety measures to protect people, as the work is right next to traffic and heavy machinery.

"We’re talking to business owners and listening to their concerns about the roadworks, making adjustments where possible and supporting footfall to the businesses whilst prioritising people’s safety and keeping traffic flowing.”