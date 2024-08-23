Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After months of disruption and roadworks, Elland businesses are hoping a massive town centre revamp will bring in more visitors.

The project to transform Elland’s town centre, funded by more than £6m from the Government’s Future High Street Fund, aims to make it a “more attractive place to be and improve amenities for people who live or work in or visit the town”, says Calderdale Council.

The work has included pedestrianising part of Southgate area, reconfiguring road layouts, reducing the width of carriageways, and introducing new and wider pavements.

The market square has new stone flags and a new seating area, and The Cartwheel Club has been refurbished to create a new community hub.

Elland town centre has undergone a £6m revamp

Tomorrow (August 24), Elland Revival takes place to celebrate the town centre after the regeneration work.

There will be live music, a children’s treasure hunt, craft-making and more across the town centre from 11.30am until 6pm.

Elland Business Hub – whose members are small business owners who want to improve the town centre – are hoping the work will help bring new life and many more shoppers to the town.

From a Google Maps analysis, they say 20 per cent Elland business premises are currently empty.

They say 22 per cent of the town’s retail businesses have shut, and 23 per cent of its hospitality businesses have closed.

"We believe that we can reverse the trend,” the hub has posted on social media.

"We need to do it by attracting independent retailers to the town that sell things that are more difficult to source online and more niche.

"And we need to attract people into the town by creating a shopping experience.

"When Brighouse started their journey to improvement, they had 33 empty units. Now they float with around three, and those fill relatively quickly.

"At the end of the day, it helps no one when businesses go bust.

"Behind that is a family and in front of it is the public facing another empty unit and the town slipping down the 'league table' of our close 'rival' towns.

"Elland has got to start attracting not only people who live in Elland, but people from outside of it too.

"We have to make people want to get in a car, drive to our town, have some lunch and do some shopping.”