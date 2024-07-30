Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Calderdale’s babies and tots will soon have a new place to play.

Little Humans Play Company has announced it is opening a new play studio in Sowerby Bridge.

Catering for children aged from birth to five, the new space will include sensory play items, a ‘cosy corner’ for relaxation and reading, baby play area, messy and creative play, role play areas, refreshments, outdoor play and more.

