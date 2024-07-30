Things to do with babies and toddlers in West Yorkshire: New play studio with sensory and outdoor play opening in Calderdale
Calderdale’s babies and tots will soon have a new place to play.
Little Humans Play Company has announced it is opening a new play studio in Sowerby Bridge.
Catering for children aged from birth to five, the new space will include sensory play items, a ‘cosy corner’ for relaxation and reading, baby play area, messy and creative play, role play areas, refreshments, outdoor play and more.
No opening date has been revealed yet but the studio will also be available to book for parties and events.