Community bankers are now available Monday to Friday at Todmorden Banking Hub.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People in Todmorden can now speak to a community banker at the new hub Monday to Friday.

The hub – which opened at Tod College in January – initially offered access to community bankers from Halifax, NatWest and Barclays banks on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A sign at the hub now shows that a representative from Virgin Money will be available on Mondays, and from Lloyds Banks on Tuesdays.

Todmorden's new banking hub opened in January at Tod College.

Community bankers allow customers to talk with their bank about more complicated issues on the designated day that bank is at the hub.

The hub is open 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday, with counter services operated by the Post Office.

Available counter services include withdrawing and depositing cash, depositing cheques, paying utility bills, checking account balance, and collecting change (registered business customers).

More information about the hub can be found on the Cash Access UK website.