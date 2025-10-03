Todmorden-based agricultural engineers Lineholme Garage ceases to trade

Todmorden-based agricultural engineers Lineholme Garage has closed its doors following a generation worth of trade, with all of the company’s stock, equipment and machinery available for sale via online auction.

An agricultural, commercial vehicle and plant engineering specialist, Lineholme Garage has been a ‘one-stop shop’ for customers on a national scale.

Walker Singleton, specialists in asset advisory and restructuring services, has been appointed to sell the company’s stock via an online auction, which comprises 400 lots and closes from 12pm on Thursday October 9.

The auction includes trade-counter stock, such as a wide range of new parts, spares and consumables, from PTO Shafts and linkage parts to socket sets and hand tools.

It also comprises a consumable and parts archive of current, new stocks and original, old parts for the classic and vintage tractor enthusiast, including David Brown body panels and engines.

Items from Lineholme Garage’s back workshop departments of general and precision engineering are also for sale in the auction. This includes crank shaft polishers and grinders and a test facility that has applications for cylinder head, valves and injectors, some of which is yet to be commissioned.

All of the lots can be viewed online here and viewings are by appointment only.

Walker Singleton director, Dan Hey, commented: “This is a sad loss to the farming and plant industry both locally and further afield. The company had not only the equipment but also a lifetime of knowledge that is irreplaceable.

“A collective decision has been taken to dispose of the assets via online auction. This is an exciting opportunity for farmers, plant operators and enthusiasts to purchase equipment, parts and tools that have been invested and collected for decades.

“The investment in quality is reflected in the names available, Snap-On, Bradbury, Colchester, Smart & Brown and many, many more. Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the quality, quantity and range available.”

For more information on the auction, search “Walker Singleton Lineholme Garage auction”.