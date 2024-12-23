Todmorden pub to host free lunch on Christmas Day for those in need

By Tom Scargill
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 18:00 GMT
Gig Nilavongse at the The Golden Lion, Rochdale Road, TodmordenGig Nilavongse at the The Golden Lion, Rochdale Road, Todmorden
A free Christmas dinner will be held on Christmas Day at the Golden Lion pub in Todmorden for those in need.

The pub has held a similar initiative in previous years, and will be decked out in festive decorations for the occasion.

After the meal, there will be DJ sets from Dom James, Buddha and Scott Van Der Santa.

