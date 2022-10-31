Todmorden Town Deal Board holds Open Days to show updated plans, drawings and proposals for £17.5M investment package

The event is to share updated plans, drawings and latest proposals for each of the eight projects that have developed Full Business Cases for final approval for funding from the £17.5M allocation to Todmorden from the Government’s Towns Fund.

The Town Deal Project updates on view include:

Redesign of Bramsche Square to create an open, flexible, welcoming town centre space Creation of a brand new enterprise centre to incubate and support local enterprise start-ups and small businesses. Extension of the popular community owned Hippodrome Theatre. Investment into the underused green space and outdoor facility at the Riverside Centre in Walsden. Improving pedestrian access and signposting to facilitate more active everyday travel. Improvements to sports, leisure and performance facilities in Centre Vale Park Works to Todmorden Town Hall to create a more accessible, user friendly building for modern day use, and building refurbishments to Todmorden College, Learning Centre and Community Hub.

Town Deal accelerator funding has already brought benefits to Todmorden including the new Wheels Park in Centre Vale Park for young people. Picture: Craig Shaw

The event is an opportunity to find out more about the vision for the Town Deal programme as a whole, the impact it aims to achieve and to see progress on the plans and proposals for each project.

People from the organisations leading the projects will be on hand to answer questions and discuss the projects with members of the public. It’s also a chance to meet Town Deal Board members, the strategic lead for the Town Deal programme.

Visitors to the event will be able to chat to Board members to find out more about the wider ambitions for the programme, the priorities and constraints the Board manages, and to gain a better understanding of the process and the timescales, as well as the crucial next steps if projects win approval for funding.

All Full Business Cases were submitted to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities earlier this Autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Improvements to Centre Vale Park including the restoration of the Conservatory, is a Town Deal project with plans on display Picture: Craig Shaw

Feedback is anticipated from Government by the end of the year at the latest. Consultation and planning permission processes as required, will follow if and when projects are given final approval.

Pam Warhurst, Chair, Todmorden Town Deal Board said: “The Open Days are an important opportunity to continue the conversation with local residents and businesses on the proposed Town Deal projects and the combined impact they can achieve for Todmorden.

"Drawings and plans are not final, there are still refinements under discussion, but after many years of consultations that local communities have contributed to, I’m pleased this event will illustrate that finally some of those consultation outcomes are progressing towards realisation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Towns Fund has been providing Town Deals of up to £25 million, or more in exceptional circumstances, to towns in order to foster economic regeneration, stimulate investment and deliver vital infrastructure.

Pam Warhurst, Chair, Todmorden Town Deal. Picture by Craig Shaw.

Update on Town Deal Projects, Open Day, will take place on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 November 10am to 2pm, Todmorden College, Learning Centre & Community Hub, Burnley Road, Todmorden.

For more information on the Open Days, visit www.todmordentowndeal.co.uk