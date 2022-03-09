Totally Locally Fiver Fest is back in Brighouse this month

Over 100 towns and thousands of businesses across the UK are joining together to bring you very special £5 offers, to highlight the contribution to the economy that local shops and businesses bring. It is also an opportunity for those businesses to say “Thank you” to their loyal customers who have supported them through the pandemic. And Brighouse is joining in.

“Fiver Fest happens three times per year,” said Helen Holdsworth, Project Manager of Brighouse BID, “and it is now a big part of our promotions for Brighouse. The independent shops and businesses are what makes our town special and unique.

"The community support for local businesses has been amazing during lockdown, but it is easy to slip back into old shopping habits now that things are returning to normal. So this is a little nudge to say ‘Our local businesses are still here, we are still serving our community and we appreciate your support. And of course we are great value!

Launching the Totally Locally Fiver Fest is Kat Field at The Veg Shop, Brighouse

“We have around 30 shops and businesses involved in this March campaign – watch out for the posters and displays at participating outlets and also follow Visit Brighouse on social media for regular updates from March 12 onwards”.

Fiver Fest is a free to join campaign, devised and run by Totally Locally, a Grass Roots High Street Organisation that has been helping businesses and High Streets to help themselves since 2010 with incredible results.

Totally Locally founder Chris Sands said “Over 100 towns from the North of Scotland to the South coast of England now take in Fiver Fest events on a regular basis. It’s a campaign that sees incredible offers from £5 massages, to £5 veg boxes, £5 walking tours, £5 lunch deals, £5 ghost story-telling, £5 axe-throwing session and even £5 Scottish dance lessons! Independent Business owners are really inventive with their offers, and we encourage them to also promote their neighbouring businesses offers too.

"Fiver Fest is about everyone working together to promote their town and high street as a whole, instead of individually. If lots of shops have great offers on, the trip to the high street is really worthwhile and fun!”

Launching the Totally Locally Fiver Fest are Helen Holdsworth from Brighouse BID and Rachel Brown from Jeremy's Boathouse, Brighouse

To see the businesses involved in Fiver Fest visit www.visitbrighouse.com.