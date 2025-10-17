Trial date set as Calderdale brewery in crown court accused of discharging too much liquid waste

By Sarah Fitton
Published 17th Oct 2025, 11:00 BST
A Calderdale business has appeared in crown court accused of nine charges of breaching an agreement about how much liquid waste it can discharge into the public sewer system.

Vocation Brewery, of Country Business Park in Cragg Vale, is also accused of one charge of interfering with a flow sensor so that it gave a false reading of the volume of trade effluent released.

The case was heard at Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday (October 5) and a trial date has been set for November 1, 2027.

Vocation Brewery denies the charges.

Bradford Crown Courtplaceholder image
Bradford Crown Court

A spokesperson for Vocation Brewery said: “The charges relate to matters from over two years ago, involving alleged issues instigated by individuals who are no longer part of our business.

"Allegations have been made about the level and volume of brewing waste water that entered the sewage treatment network.

"Yorkshire Water do not suggest that any actual environmental damage, loss or immediate danger was caused as a result of these alleged offences.

"Vocation Brewery is pleading not guilty to all charges.”

David Lock, trade effluent manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “We adopt a collaborative approach when working with traders to continually monitor trade effluent consent compliance.

"Trade effluent consent conditions stipulate, amongst other things, the quantity and nature of effluent that a business can lawfully discharge into the public sewer for treatment, and are designed to protect our network, treatment works and, ultimately, the wider environment.

"Accordingly, on occasion, we must take enforcement action against those traders who we believe have breached their consent conditions on a number of occasions and/or have harmed our network or the wider environment."

