Trio of businesses join Brighouse co-working space

Paul Keat, Owner and Director at Zion Digital

The businesses include a recruitment specialist, an education services provider and digital agency who have all joined BrigHub as full-time members alongside those who hot desk at the workspace on a flexible basis.

JW Recruitment is a specialist sales recruitment company set up recently by James Walker and Chris Whitehead.

Headway Mental Health, Wellbeing & Education Services is a fully comprehensive, personable, and bespoke support service for children, young people, parents and schools alike.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zion Digital is an agency specialising in all things digital from web build to SEO to digital marketing, which has relocated from an office in Halifax.

Launched in July 2021, BrigHub operates from Vulcan House, a revitalised Victorian building and former pub, purchased by Carl and Stefanie Hopkins in March 2021. The building is also home to Stefanie’s PR, social media and content agency Faith PR.

The co-working space provides users with over three floors and 2,780 sq ft of space, allowing them to connect and collaborate with other regional businesses and freelancers.

Discussing joining BrigHub, JW Recruitment co-founder James Walker said: “The way we work has drastically changed in the past few years and JW Recruitment is looking forward to launching the business within BrigHub. The move provides us with flexibility, and gives us a modern workspace, fit for a business looking to the future.”

Headway founder Andy Heaton adds, “Joining BrigHub allows me to run counselling sessions in a supportive and collaborative space on a flexible basis. BrigHub is a professional working environment that is the right space for Headway to expand into.”

Stefanie Hopkins, who has run Faith PR for 14 years and sits on the board of directors for the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, added; “We are excited to welcome JWR, Headway and Zion Digital to BrigHub’s roster of tenants, who will join a regular number of freelancers and remote workers looking to find a sense of ‘normal’ during the pandemic.