Two Calderdale bookshops are shortlisted for Independent Bookshop of the Year award

The Book Corner in Halifax and The Book Case in Hebden Bridge have made the final list in the North of England category at The British Book Awards.

This year sees 62 bookshops from nine regions and countries competing to be named the best independent retailer.

The shops will compete to win their region first, before vying for the overall prize, which will be announced at The British Book Awards winner ceremony on May 23.

The Book Corner, Halifax

The overall Independent Bookshop of the Year winner will also compete to be crowned Retailer of the Year.

Kate Claughan, owner of The Book Corner in Halifax and The Book Case, said: "We are tremendously proud, and grateful for the hard work of our staff and the support of our customers in a difficult year.

"It is an honour to have two bookshops, The Book Corner in Halifax and The Book Case in Hebden Bridge, in the regional final for Independent Bookshop of the Year.

"This is one of the biggest awards in bookselling and very prestigious within the industry.

"Earlier this year both myself, Kate Claughan, the owner, and Sarah Shaw, the manager of The Book Corner were also chosen as Bookshop Heroes by the Booksellers Association, for our contribution to the industry."

The Independent Bookshop of the Year Award celebrates those stores that have continued to support local communities with magnificent books, which have provided enjoyment, distraction and succour for the nation’s readers during these turbulent times.

The past two years have seen independent bookshops up and down the UK and the Island of Ireland completely transform their operational models in order to get books into the hands of readers.

Tom Tivnan, The Bookseller’s managing editor, said: “The received wisdom in the book trade when the pandemic first hit was that independent booksellers might be the most vulnerable. They have proved anything but as through close ties to their communities, indies have flourished for the last two years.

"This year ’s Independent Bookshop of the Year regional and country finalists reflect a broad diversity across the UK and Ireland with the thread of innovation running through, no matter if they are one of the UK’s most venerable indies or one of its newest.”