Two-storey coffee shop in Halifax town centre is up for sale after shutting for good

One of Halifax town centre’s cafes is up for sale.

What was CREAM, on Powell Street, is on the market for £29,950.

The Courier reported last September that the coffee shop was shutting for good.

Its owners said at the time to its customers: “It’s you guys that make it all worthwhile for small family businesses when everything else is against us.”

According to the listing on Rightmove, the ground floor of the cafe can seat 16 people, and the second floor another 30.

It says a new lease on the building is available with “sensible rent”.

The listing says: “A fantastic opportunity to acquire this stunning fully-fitted two storey coffee shop/restaurant premises which occupies a prime corner trading position within the heart of Halifax town centre, nestled amongst other bars and eateries, only a short walk away from the famous Victoria Theatre.

“The fully-fit premises will be offered on a new lease with sensible rent, comprising corner property with large glass frontage.”