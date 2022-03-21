Following on from a successful contract managing OXO’s UK PR for over 10 years, Unify has now been given a European remit, managing key EMEA markets, including Germany and France.

The new centralised lead agency role comes at a pivotal time for OXO as it looks to further establish the brand in European channels, while converging resource internally to ensure a streamlined approach.

Unify’s account team will be working alongside OXO in the UK and in Lausanne, Switzerland, together with French and German PR agencies to deliver a 12-month programme of PR content that positions OXO as an iconic brand leader within kitchen, cleaning and organisation tools.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unify PR & Marketing secures European account lead for housewares giant OXO

Emma Leonard, managing director of Unify explains: “We’re no stranger to taking on a lead agency role, and have successfully managed a number of accounts this way for brands such as Braun and Vicks. We see it as a real honour to be working alongside PR professionals in other markets, sharing our knowledge to better support the brand. One of our main deliverables is our content calendar and monthly supply of media-friendly content which will maintain coverage cadence across all markets.