"We are thrilled to open our new store" - The Fragrance Shop opens up in Halifax town centre

By Abigail Kellett
Published 30th Oct 2024, 20:00 BST
A new business has officially opened its doors in Halifax town centre.

The Fragrance Shop has opened in Woolshops where The Body Shop used to be.

The business describes itself as “the ultimate destination for fragrance” and sells a selection of well-known brands.

The Fragrance Shop opens up in Halifax town centre

Steve Brant, Regional Director North at The Fragrance Shop, said: "We are thrilled to open our new store in this historic town, where we will be bringing our unique offerings closer to the community.

"This expansion represents our dedication to providing exceptional products/services while creating job opportunities and contributing to the local economy."

The opening of the shop will create more than five new employment opportunities for the area.

