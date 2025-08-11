A Halifax family have announced they are moving both their shops out of The Piece Hall.

The Courier reported last month how comic book shop Pages ‘N’ Pixels would be closing its premises at the town’s iconic landmark and opening elsewhere.

Now husband-and-wife owners Ross and Natalie Denby have revealed they are also relocating their other Piece Hall shop, plastic-free store Just Gaia.

In a social media post, Ross said: “We’ll be teaming together in the same space.

Ross Denby at Just Gaia.

"So Pages ‘N’ Pixels Volume Two will also be home for Just Gaia for all the things that we do now.

"We’ll be discussing that as we go but what we do want to say is it will be the best of what Pages ‘N’ Pixels currently offers and the best of what Just Gaia has got to offer to all the wonderful people who have come in here over the years.

"We’ve been in The Piece Hall since 2019 and we’ve seen all of everything. We’ve had a wonderful time and we wish everyone here at The Piece Hall all the best.

"We’ve got to make this work for our family and it’s going to be better for us, and for you so we can give you the service you deserve.”

Pages ‘N’ Pixels and Just Gaia will be open at The Piece Hall until the end of this month.

The Denby family have not revealed yet where the new joint premises will be but have said it will have a seating area named ‘The Gaia if the Galaxy seating space’ where customers can enjoy a hot drink, cake and comic books.