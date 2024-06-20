"It's the camararderie, people all being in one place, coming together."

"We’re expecting trade to at least double for England matches" - Pubs in Calderdale to net boost in trade thanks to Euro 2024
The football tournament will be shown on big screens at pubs and bars across the borough.
That includes Brass, in Halifax town centre.
"We are a busy pub regardless but we’re expecting trade to at least double for England matches and for capacity to be reached during any weekend England matches and as they progress through the competition," said Paige Carter, from the pub.
"We are showing all Euros matches across 12 Ultra HD TVs, two Ultra HD projectors on three Sky Q boxes and freeview HD.
"We also have a unique split screen feature allowing us to show three matches per screen.
"We will also extend our normal opening hours if any matches extend beyond these."
Linda Senior is owner of The Murgatroyd Arms, The Standard of Freedom and The Duke Of York pubs in Halifax and expects the games to provide an increase in revenue.
"It depends on what part of the world the tournament's in but we will do this time because it's in Germany and all the group games are at 8pm so that's perfect," she said.
"It also depends on the weather at the Standard, if it's nice, we could easily do a week's trade in a day.
"The Murg's slightly different, we will do well but we can only show it indoors there.
"But it's not just England fans, it's football fans, so every time we have a big fixture at the Murg we're very busy, but especially England.
"The whole nation should get behind the team."
Chris Green has been landlord of the Volunteer Arms for 20 years..
"We've got three big screens here so we'll definitely be showing all the games," he said.
"It's fantastic, and if the weather's good as well it really does go supersonic.
"I think people will get behind England, they've done quite well in the past an we've got a good young team which is quite exicting
"I think when you tie it in with the good weather as well after five or six months of people staying at home with the deluge and the rise in utility bills, I think it gives everyone a chance to get out and I think they will.
"And the longer it goes on, the better.
"Even though it's on normal television, and even on a Tuesday or Wednesday night, people still come out to pubs to watch it because it's better.
"It's the camararderie, people all being in one place, coming together."
