"It's the camararderie, people all being in one place, coming together."

Ready for the Euros at Brass, Halifax, from the left, Rebekah Morrow, Amy Maule and landlady Paige Carter.

Pubs in Calderdale are expecting to net a welcome boost in trade thanks to Euro 2024 this summer.

The football tournament will be shown on big screens at pubs and bars across the borough.

That includes Brass, in Halifax town centre.

"We are a busy pub regardless but we’re expecting trade to at least double for England matches and for capacity to be reached during any weekend England matches and as they progress through the competition," said Paige Carter, from the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are showing all Euros matches across 12 Ultra HD TVs, two Ultra HD projectors on three Sky Q boxes and freeview HD.

"We also have a unique split screen feature allowing us to show three matches per screen.

"We will also extend our normal opening hours if any matches extend beyond these."

Linda Senior is owner of The Murgatroyd Arms, The Standard of Freedom and The Duke Of York pubs in Halifax and expects the games to provide an increase in revenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It depends on what part of the world the tournament's in but we will do this time because it's in Germany and all the group games are at 8pm so that's perfect," she said.

"It also depends on the weather at the Standard, if it's nice, we could easily do a week's trade in a day.

"The Murg's slightly different, we will do well but we can only show it indoors there.

"But it's not just England fans, it's football fans, so every time we have a big fixture at the Murg we're very busy, but especially England.

"The whole nation should get behind the team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Green has been landlord of the Volunteer Arms for 20 years..

"We've got three big screens here so we'll definitely be showing all the games," he said.

"It's fantastic, and if the weather's good as well it really does go supersonic.

"I think people will get behind England, they've done quite well in the past an we've got a good young team which is quite exicting

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think when you tie it in with the good weather as well after five or six months of people staying at home with the deluge and the rise in utility bills, I think it gives everyone a chance to get out and I think they will.

"And the longer it goes on, the better.

"Even though it's on normal television, and even on a Tuesday or Wednesday night, people still come out to pubs to watch it because it's better.