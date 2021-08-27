West Vale Fish & Chip shop serves milestone 150,000 meals

West Vale Fisheries Founder, Mark Kosanovic, with the special ‘Gold’ order of Fish & chips

Found on Stainland Road, West Vale Fisheries has previously received support from some of the biggest names in boxing. From UK stars like Frank Bruno to world champions like Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather.

The shop has been active helping people during the pandemic, providing free deliveries to vulnerable individuals who are shielding, as well as working with local charity Focus4Hope providing food for the local elderly. In addition, they have been delivering fish and chips to frontline healthcare workers at vaccine centres.

The West Vale team celebrated the occasion with a special ‘gold’ order of fish and chips for the lucky customer.

Mark Kosanovic, Founder and Owner of West Vale Fisheries, has been serving fish and chips in Halifax for over 20 years, having begun his local career opening Brackenbed Fisheries. He commented “I’m so proud of our team for their tireless work over the years, providing the finest fish & chips for local people. This wouldn’t have been possible without them”.

“I would also like to thank the people of Halifax who have been so supportive of us, helping local businesses. Without their help we would not have been able to provide the assistance we did during the pandemic, aiding the elderly, vulnerable and those offering vaccines”