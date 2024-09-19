West Yorkshire bars and restaurants: New independent 'fun, fresh and slightly fancy' bar to open in Halifax town centre
HX1 will be at Bull Green and its team say they are looking to bring “something fun, fresh and slightly fancy” to Halifax.
They are currently renovating a two-floor property and, according to their Facebook page, are hoping to launch next month.
They have posted: “A few days ago we took the keys and signed the papers on a former drinks venue in the town centre.
"We are an independent business located in the heart of HX1.
"We are currently undergoing renovations on this two-floor property and will be open very soon
"We are looking to bring something fun, fresh and slightly fancy.
"With over 15 years in the leisure industry, we hope we have the right experience to do this
"Think themed brunches, comedy nights, after work socials, weekend fun and so much more.”
They say the second floor of the new business will be dedicated to events, party hire and brunches.
