News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Here are the places most suggested for afternoon tea by Courier readersHere are the places most suggested for afternoon tea by Courier readers
Here are the places most suggested for afternoon tea by Courier readers

West Yorkshire cafes and restaurants: 11 of the best places to go for afternoon tea in Halifax, Ripponden, West Vale, Heptonstall and Sowerby Bridge

Whether you most enjoy the tiny sandwiches, tasty scones or delicious cakes, going for afternoon tea is a lovely treat.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

We asked Courier readers where they recommend in Calderdale to enjoy this quintessentially British tradition.

There were plenty of suggestions for places all over the borough.

Here we’ve put together a list of some of 10 places most commonly put forward.

17 pictures of the A629 project as work continues including adding a roundabout and work to the new bridge

Halifax Metaverse Quest: Award-winning filmmaker creating hilarious memes that you will only understand if you are from Halifax

Wildgoose is on Halifax Road in Ripponden

1. West Yorkshire cafes and restaurants: 10 of the best places to go for afternoon tea in Halifax, Ripponden, West Vale, Heptonstall and Sowerby Bridge

Wildgoose is on Halifax Road in Ripponden Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant is in Halifax

2. West Yorkshire cafes and restaurants: 10 of the best places to go for afternoon tea in Halifax, Ripponden, West Vale, Heptonstall and Sowerby Bridge

Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant is in Halifax Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Bob's Tearoom and Gardens is on Jerusalem Lane near Booth

3. West Yorkshire cafes and restaurants: 10 of the best places to go for afternoon tea in Halifax, Ripponden, West Vale, Heptonstall and Sowerby Bridge

Bob's Tearoom and Gardens is on Jerusalem Lane near Booth Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Willow Tree Cafe at Number 5 is on Ryburn Street in Sowerby Bridge

4. West Yorkshire cafes and restaurants: 10 of the best places to go for afternoon tea in Halifax, Ripponden, West Vale, Heptonstall and Sowerby Bridge

Willow Tree Cafe at Number 5 is on Ryburn Street in Sowerby Bridge Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxWest YorkshireSowerby BridgeWest ValeCalderdale