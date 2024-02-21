News you can trust since 1853
Halifax Metaverse Quest: Award-winning filmmaker creating hilarious memes that you will only understand if you are from Halifax

New memes dedicated to Halifax and the people who live here are causing some chuckles on social media.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 21st Feb 2024, 18:22 GMT
Halifax Metaverse Quest launched Facebook and Instagram pages last month and has been posting hilarious images and videos in tribute to the area ever since.

They include one of Michael Sheen and two other actors in aristocrat-dress from the film Twilight with the caption “How it feels to be sat eating in Westgate Arcade as the peasants walk past”.

The pages have been created by filmmaker and photographer Marko Randelovic.

The memes are a tribute to HalifaxThe memes are a tribute to Halifax
The memes are a tribute to Halifax

He has won awards for his work and travels across the globe to make his films and take photos.

He was also the creator of a recent film about Halifax’s Acapulco nightclub, which attracted thousands of views on YouTube and TikTok.

You can find the Halifax memes page by searching Halifax Metaverse Quest on Facebook and Instagram.

