Halifax Metaverse Quest launched Facebook and Instagram pages last month and has been posting hilarious images and videos in tribute to the area ever since.

They include one of Michael Sheen and two other actors in aristocrat-dress from the film Twilight with the caption “How it feels to be sat eating in Westgate Arcade as the peasants walk past”.

The pages have been created by filmmaker and photographer Marko Randelovic.

He has won awards for his work and travels across the globe to make his films and take photos.

He was also the creator of a recent film about Halifax’s Acapulco nightclub, which attracted thousands of views on YouTube and TikTok.