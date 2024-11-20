West Yorkshire Christmas shopping: New toy shop opens in Halifax town centre - just in time for Christmas

By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Nov 2024, 19:00 GMT
A new toy shop has opened in Halifax.

Waterfall Games is on the first floor of The Piece Hall, where Totally Awesome used to be.

The new store, which opened at the weekend, offers an extensive selection of board games, STEM toys, puzzles.

According to its website: “At Waterfall Games, we cater to all your gaming needs.

Waterfall Games has opened in Halifax's Piece Hall

"From classic board games to modern party hits, we have something for everyone.”

Products are also available online via the store’s website.

For more details, visit https://waterfall.games/

The Courier reported earlier this year that Totally Awesome’s Piece Hall store had gone up for sale, with the owners planning to emigrate.

The shop – which sold toys, games and collectibles – had been run by its owners since 2019.

The listing on Rightmove said: “The premises are one of the largest within The Piece Hall and comprise double retail unit occupying a prime spot on the middle floor.”

