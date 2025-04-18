An ice-cream factory and the Victoria Theatre are among the employers currently looking for new staff in the borough.
We’ve compiled this list of some of the jobs currently being advertised in Calderdale on recruitment website Indeed.
1. West Yorkshire jobs for April 2025: Superdrug, Victoria Theatre and ice-cream factory among 12 Calderdale employers looking for new staff
Some of the jobs currently on offer in Calderdale Photo: OLIVIER DOULIERY
2. West Yorkshire jobs for April 2025: Superdrug, Victoria Theatre and ice-cream factory among 12 Calderdale employers looking for new staff
Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust is looking for a new trainee echocardiographer Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
3. West Yorkshire jobs for April 2025: Superdrug, Victoria Theatre and ice-cream factory among 12 Calderdale employers looking for new staff
Trinity Academy Grammar in Sowerby Bridge is looking for a learning mentor Photo: Jim Fitton
4. West Yorkshire jobs for April 2025: Superdrug, Victoria Theatre and ice-cream factory among 12 Calderdale employers looking for new staff
Ice-cream firm Royd Ices, in Mytholmroyd, are looking for a head mechanic Photo: Google Street View