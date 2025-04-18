West Yorkshire jobs for April 2025: Superdrug, Victoria Theatre and ice-cream factory among 12 Calderdale employers looking for new staff

By Sarah Fitton
Published 18th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
If you or someone you know is looking for a new job, there are several to choose from in Calderdale.

An ice-cream factory and the Victoria Theatre are among the employers currently looking for new staff in the borough.

We’ve compiled this list of some of the jobs currently being advertised in Calderdale on recruitment website Indeed.

Some of the jobs currently on offer in Calderdale

Some of the jobs currently on offer in Calderdale Photo: OLIVIER DOULIERY

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust is looking for a new trainee echocardiographer

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust is looking for a new trainee echocardiographer Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Trinity Academy Grammar in Sowerby Bridge is looking for a learning mentor

Trinity Academy Grammar in Sowerby Bridge is looking for a learning mentor Photo: Jim Fitton

Ice-cream firm Royd Ices, in Mytholmroyd, are looking for a head mechanic

Ice-cream firm Royd Ices, in Mytholmroyd, are looking for a head mechanic Photo: Google Street View

