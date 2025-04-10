Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two huge Hollywood names have been in Halifax while filming their new movie.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barbie star Margot Robbie and Saltburn actor Jacob Elordi stayed at Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant, in Holmfield, while making a new adaptation of the classic tale Wuthering Heights.

Also with them was director of the new film Emerald Fennell, who also directed Saltburn and starred in Call the Midwife and The Crown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotel has posted that the visit, at the end of last month, was “cloaked in secrecy” at the time.

Holdsworth House in Halifax

"The A-list trio stayed overnight while filming a new adaptation of Wuthering Heights on the Bronte moors, with Margot starring as Catherine, Jacob as Heathcliff and Emerald directing,” they posted.

"They dined in our restaurant and chatted with our brilliant maître d' Anthony who, like Margot and Jacob, is also from Brisbane Australia.

"Anthony said the whole evening felt like Brisvegas had come to Halifax!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not the first time Holdsworth House has welcomed famous faces.

Margot Robbie

Among the other stars to have stayed there are Ewan McGregor, James Norton, Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant and James Norton.

The hotel has also been used as a filming location for Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax.

Calderdale has become quite the place for star-spotting, with the many TV and movies being filmed here also bringing the likes of Samuel L Jackson, Emilia Clarke, Sarah Lancashire and Suranne Jones.

The borough is set to grace our TV screens yet again later this year when Sally Wainwright’s latest project Riot Women is shown.