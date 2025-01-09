West Yorkshire pub jobs: Halifax 'community-focused' pub and historic Elland inn need new licensees

By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Jan 2025, 14:00 GMT
Two Calderdale pubs are in need of new landlords or landladies.

Admiral Taverns, which has more than 1,420 pubs across the UK, is looking for licensees for The Friendly in Ovenden, Halifax, and The Fleece Inn in Elland.

According to its listing on Admiral Tavern’s website, The Friendly is a “community-focused pub”.

The listing says: “Its prominent roadside position ensures plenty of passing traffic, which could attract both regulars and passing trade.

The Friendly in Ovenden needs a new licenseeThe Friendly in Ovenden needs a new licensee
"The surrounding residential areas indicate a strong potential for local customers, fostering a sense of community within the pub.

"The traditional stone building adds charm and character, which can be appealing to customers looking for a cosy pub atmosphere.

"Additionally, having a small car park is a definite advantage, making it convenient for customers who drive to the pub.

"The demographic of mainly 25-55 year-olds aligns well with the typical pub-going age group, suggesting there’s a solid customer base nearby.

The Fleece Inn in EllandThe Fleece Inn in Elland
"With approximately 25,000 people living within a mile radius, there’s a significant pool of potential customers to draw from.”

The listing for The Fleece Inn says it is a Grade II listed building with a function room, mezzanine level and beer garden.

"The pub itself is a short walk away from both the town centre and the River Calder, and is surrounded by a mix of residential properties and local businesses,” says the listing.

"The local population totals over 300,000 residents within a five-mile radius of the pub, giving a strong catchment area for potential trade.”

Anyone interested can find out more online at https://www.admiraltaverns.co.uk/

