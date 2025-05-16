Halifax town centre could be getting a new pub.

Plans have been submitted to Calderdale Council to transform two empty shop spaces on Union Street into the new pub, which would serve food as well as drinks.

The application is for 26 and 28 Union Street, which used to be Tongji Chinese Medicine and an RSPCA charity shop.

It has been made by O&C Management, who are currently transforming the nearby area that housed Horton House, between Union Street and Horton Street, to create 12 new premises for a mix of retail, leisure and office uses.

According to a heritage statement submitted with the application: “The proposed change of use forms part of the wider regeneration work that is being carried out by the applicants at Horton House, the Westgate Arcade and town centre.

"Whilst the property is within the town centre conservation area, it is considered that the proposed change of use will not be detrimental to the host building or amenity of the area.”

The Courier revealed last week how a licence application has been made for 28 Union Street for a new business – The Easy Eight.

The application has been made by Daniel McManus and is to be permitted to supply alcohol from 11am until midnight, Monday to Wednesday; from 11am until 1am, Thursday to Saturday; and from 11am until 10pm on Sundays.

If approved, the licence would also allow recorded music to be played during those same hours.

Comments on the planning application can be made on Calderdale Council’s website via the planning portal by searching reference 25/00266/FUL.