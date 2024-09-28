Nana’s Social Dining, off Bradford Road in Northowram, is dedicated to Naranjan Singh Kalsi – a beloved father and grandfather who spent many years as a matchmaker, helping more than 300 couples find love.

The eatery – which serves Indian tapas dishes – has been opened by his daughter Kay Panesar and her children Rik Panesar and Sunni Pointon.

Kay’s husband and Rik and Sunni’s dad, Raj Panesar – who also helps run the business – said they named the restaurant Nana’s as ‘nana’ is the Hindi word for grandfather and they wanted to create a tribute to "his greatness”.

"We wanted to pay homage to an amazing man,” said Raj.

Naranjan, who was a joiner working for companies across the UK, spent many hours volunteering to help others, including at Sikh temples.

After he retired, he set up a marriage broker service, voluntarily bringing the Sikh community together.

"He was a matchmaker,” said Raj. “He had a modern approach and had a way of helping people see the best in everyone.

"He travelled up and down the country and brought more than 300 couples together.”

He added: “He did so much for other people.”

One of Naranjan’s favourite sayings was ‘bang bang, job done’ and his family have had those words made into a neon sign in Nana’s as part of his legacy.

There are also images of grouse decorating the walls to pay homage to his favourite tipple – a glass of whisky.

Nana’s opened last week and has already been very busy, said Raj.

The restaurant’s ethos is social dining – getting people together to enjoy each other’s company over good food.

The menu features a host of small plates as well as meals from the grill, Nana’s Kitchen dishes, and a children’s menu for ‘Mini Nanas’.

“I hope Nana would be proud,” said Raj. “He’d probably have been embarrassed that we’d named it after him but I hope he’d be proud of what his family have created in testament to his greatness.”

For more details, search for Nana’s Social Dining on Facebook or Instagram, and to book call 01422 201122.

