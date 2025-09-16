Halifax Borough Market has welcomed a new trader – and seen another move into a new space.

Brother’s Bakery has opened up where P Wilkinson Ltd used to be before it closed earlier this year.

The new business will be selling a host of tasty goods.

Halifax Borough Market posted: “We’re thrilled to welcome Brother’s Bakery in the beloved old Wilkinson’s bakery spot!

“They’re continuing the tradition of serving up freshly baked breads, sweet treats and savoury delights. Perfect for your lunch break or a weekend treat.”

Meantime, a different market trader has announced it is moving to new premises.

Robbo Rocks, which sells unusual and personalised gifts, it will soon be relocating to Market Street, near to the market.

And there is a stall available to rent in the market.

It has been described by the borough market as “a fantastic opportunity” for a small business or entrepreneur.

For more information, call 01422 393584 or email [email protected].