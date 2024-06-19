Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Calderdale sports store has closed its doors.

Toprank Sports Limited has shut its premises at Birkby Lane in Bailiff Bridge after 13 years.

Now more than £500,000 worth of its stock is up for auction.

An online sale consisting of more than 250 lots closed at 11am on Friday, June 21.

The goods are up for auction after the shop shut its doors

The goods on offer range from punchbags and gum shields to taekwondo uniforms and snooker cues.

Luke Hartshorn, director of BPI Asset Advisory director – who have launched the auction - said: “The company previously supplied a large number of local and region combat sports clubs with training clothing and accessories.

"With around £500,000 of stock at retail, the vast range of sporting items available will appeal to a range of buyers, from individuals and sporting clubs through to on and offline sporting goods retailers.”