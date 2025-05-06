What is going on at Lloyds Halifax HQ building: Scaffolding starts to come down after months of work at bank's iconic Halifax town centre headquarters
Work has been ongoing since last year at the iconic town centre building which includes creating a new cafe, library and even wellbeing rooms.
A planning application was submitted and approved in 2023 for “external alterations including remodelling of roof, removal of three walkways, replacement of facade curtain walling glazing system, and creation of new level access ramp to main entrance off Trinity Road, along with associated works”.
In a letter with the application, planning consultants Lichfields – acting for Lloyds Banking Group – said the finance firm is “fully committed to Halifax town centre playing a big part in its future” and it was investing in refurbishing and modernising the Trinity Road building as the main head office site for Halifax staff.
“The aim is to create a fit for purpose facility that provides the very best quality working environment for colleagues whilst also attracting the best talent in the years to come,” said the letter.
"The refurbished Trinity Road Building will accommodate Lloyds Banking Group’s entire Halifax campus and there will be a range of different types of functions, teams and roles located from Trinity Road.
"There will be no job losses associated with the development.
"Once refurbished, circa. 4,500 colleagues will be based within the Trinity Road Building with a capacity of circa. 1,600 colleagues each day as the group moves towards a hybrid way of working.”
Roof skylights are being introduced on the top level of the building to increase the amount of natural light.
Lloyds has said the building will be reopening this year.
A Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson said: "We're significantly investing into our property portfolio to create fewer, better equipped, modern and sustainable offices for our colleagues.
"As part of our commitment to the Yorkshire region, we made a major investment to upgrade our Trinity Road site in Halifax in 2024.
"The building will reopen later this year, serving as a key hub for our colleagues to collaborate in a vibrant and innovative environment."
The Trinity Road building was constructed between 1968 and 1974 as a purpose-built head office for the then Halifax Building Society. It was afforded Grade II listed status on in 2013.
