The project, funded by the Government’s Future High Street Fund, has meant several months of roadworks and disruption but Calderdale says it hopes the work will secure Elland as a “thriving, safe and enjoyable place to spend time”.

The work has included pedestrianising part of Southgate area, reconfiguring road layouts, reducing the width of carriageways, and introducing new and wider pavements.

The market square area has been upgraded, with new stone flags and anchor points to secure the stalls, and new trees and plants have been installed in Victoria Gardens.

A spokesperson for Calderdale Council described Southgate – the town’s main high street – as “now mainly for people who are walking or cycling”.

Limited loading is available for residents and businesses, and there is access for private off-street parking.

There are new drop-off bays and parking for people with disabilities on Coronation Street, with a ramped footpath providing safe, step-free access to the high street.

The former Cartwheel Club has been completely refurbished, and the new Elland Community Hub opened in May.

It is being used for events, meetings and office space.

Coun Sarah Courtney, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, said: “2024 has already seen the grand openings of Elland Community Hub and the revamped market, and now we’re thrilled to celebrate the overall completion of the transformation work across the town centre.

“Elland is a real treasure in Calderdale’s mix of towns and places. The council, residents and local businesses are ambitious for the area, and based on community feedback over several years, the Future High Streets projects are helping to sustain Elland as a thriving town for years to come, with an improved layout and feel.

“As Elland is a conservation area, with special historic interest, we have worked to carefully protect and enhance the many heritage features that people love in the town.”

